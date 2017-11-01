RAM Clinic coming to Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray this week

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – Later this week, a clinic will offer free healthcare in the Tri-Cities region.

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will operate a three-day free health care clinic in Gray starting on Friday.

The clinic will provide free dental, vision and medical care to those who can’t afford it.

Services will include dental cleanings and fillings, eyeglass prescriptions and general medical exams.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. each day. It will take place at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.

