Masonic Lodge in Kingsport distributes new shoes, socks to kids in need

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Masonic Lodge in Kingsport continued a decades old tradition Wednesday morning by helping children in need.

For the 60th consecutive year, the Masonic Lodge distributed free shoes to children.

The organization identifies the children through the head start program and the Kingsport and Sullivan County school systems.

Each kid got a new pair of shoes and a new pair of socks.

While this is a holiday tradition, the Lodge seeks to help those in need throughout the year.

The Masonic Lodge expects to give away nearly 1,100 pairs of shoes this year.

