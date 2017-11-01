Marion Senior H.S. student charged after written bomb threat made against school

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Marion Senior High School student on Wednesday for making a written bomb threat against the school.

Investigators said the threat was found around 10 a.m. and the suspect was identified shortly after.

Detectives said the student admitted to writing the threat.

The 17-year-old was charged with communicating a bomb threat, which is a felony in Virginia.

The student was released to a parent and will be arraigned in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

