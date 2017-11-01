Johnson City mountain bike park could have economic impact on the community

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A new mountain bike park in Johnson City is getting ready to open just in time for the holidays.

News Channel 11 met with the crew at Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike on Wednesday to see the progress of the park. With trails starting to appear on site, Abraham McIntyre, task force chairman, said the city park will become an asset to the community.

“The whole thought is to raise up the quality of life here in Johnson City,” McIntyre said. “To not only give people that live here a better experience, but to also bring in new people as well.”

With plans of hosting events like interscholastic cycling competitions, McIntyre said it’s a project that could have an economic impact on the community.

“We talk about people spending nights in hotels, eating at restaurants that brings money into the area,” McIntyre said. “People get to experience Johnson City and they say ‘maybe I could live in Johnson City.”

McIntyre said the city park will have various trails for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders.

Jesse Hayes, sales consultant at TREK Bicycle Store, said this park will set Johnson City apart from other cities.

“No one has quite the same thing right in downtown so I really think it’s going to put Johnson City on the map of a place you want to go,” Hayes said.

Hayes said he usually travels to Knoxville for the closest mountain bike trails.

“Having this in my backyard is going to mean I have the opportunity to ride these trails more often,” Hayes said.

McIntyre said Johnson City has supported the project this far by funding $300,000 to get the park started. A date to start phase two has not yet been set.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.