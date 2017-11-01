Injury sidelines Tennessee lineman Brett Kendrick this week

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee offensive tackle Brett Kendrick won’t play Saturday against Southern Mississippi after leaving in the final minute of a loss at Kentucky last week.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones didn’t specify the nature of the injury that knocked Kendrick out of the Kentucky game and will prevent the fifth-year senior from playing this week. Jones did deny a TheReadOptional.com report that indicated Jones’ staff allowed Kendrick to continue playing against Kentucky while knowing he had a concussion.

Jones says “we would never ever knowingly put a student-athlete in harm’s way.” Jones added that Tennessee’s medical staff has full authority on removing players from competition and in returning them to action for medical reasons. Jones says he has “absolutely no say in these decisions.”