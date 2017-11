NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Garth Brooks will conclude his nationwide tour with a stop in December in Music City.

Brooks will perform at Bridgestone Arena with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, on Dec. 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. and there is an eight-ticket limit.

The show will be Brooks’ first performance at Bridgestone in seven years.

This is the FINAL tour stop in North America!! Let’s take it home!!! love, g #GARTHinNASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/fk8aqsO4S7 — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) November 1, 2017