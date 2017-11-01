Former Texas nurse faces 5th murder charge in a child death

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Genene Jones. The former Texas nurse who prosecutors said may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks. Prosecutors in San Antonio said in a statement that 66-year-old Jones was indicted Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in the 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega. She was charged with a separate count of murder last month in the death of an 11-month-old boy. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A former nurse who prosecutors believe could be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 Texas children has been indicted on a murder charge for the fifth time this year.

Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood says a grand jury indicted Genene Jones on a murder charge Tuesday in the 1981 death of a 3-month-old.

Genene Jones
FILE – In this Feb. 16, 1984, file photo, Genene Jones, second right, is escorted into Williamson County Courthouse in Georgetown, Texas. Jones, a former nurse who’s been serving a 99-year prison sentence since 1984 for the fatal overdose of an infant in her care, is due for early release in March 2018. A grand jury indicted her on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in the death of another infant as prosecutors try to keep her behind bars. (AP Photo/Ted Powers, File)

The 67-year-old Jones already is in state prison for the 1982 killing of a toddler and the sickening of a 4-week-old boy who survived.

She was scheduled for release in March.

LaHood says authorities want to hold Jones “accountable for as many children’s deaths as the evidence will support.”

Authorities have linked Jones to the deaths of children during or shortly after her shifts at a San Antonio hospital and a medical clinic in the region.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s