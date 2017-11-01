Firearms will be allowed in Tennessee General Assembly office building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday they’ve agreed to let people carry guns in the new home of the General Assembly.

Before this decision, made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Beth Harwell, guns have been strictly prohibited in all state buildings with warning signs prominently placed around the Capitol and surrounding legislative offices.

Lt. McNally and Harwell said the change will take affect inside the new legislative building scheduled to open in the soon-to-be-renovated Cordell Hull building this January.

According to their joint statement, once a valid carry permit is established, a permit holder will be allowed to exercise their second amendment while visiting their state government offices.

Their statement said, in full:

Carry permit holders will be allowed to carry their firearms into the Cordell Hull Building, the new home of the Tennessee General Assembly. Tennessee carry permit holders are among the most law-abiding demographics in our state. To receive a permit, a citizen must be fingerprinted, submit to a background check and receive firearm training. Permit holders wishing to carry their firearms into Cordell Hull will be required to present their permit at security. A thorough screening process will determine the validity of the permit. Once that validity is established, a permit holder will be allowed exercise their Second Amendment while visiting their state government.