David Crockett FFA finishes 2nd in National Forestry CDE

Jonesborough – Abi Cowden, Alexis Freeman, Aisling Hagan, and Jade Welch of the David Crockett FFA Chapter represented Tennessee in the 2017 National Forestry CDE, placing 2nd in the National Contest.

The team qualified for the national contest by winning their state contest in June; only state-winning Forestry CDE teams are allowed to compete and have the privilege to represent their states. Georgia placed 1st, Minnesota was 3rd, and Ohio was 4th. 40 states competed in the CDE (Career Development Event). The contest was held during 2 grueling days at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN.

The National Forestry CDE is a competitive event that tests FFA members skills and knowledge in the area of forest management. Event components include a General Knowledge Exam, Tree Identification, Timber Cruising, Disorders Identification, a Chainsaw Practicum, Topographic Mapping, a Compass and Pacing Practicum, and a Forestry Issues Interview. A Team Activity was also a main component of the contest, requiring teammates to complete management practices together in a timed activity. The CDE helps FFA members think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive market.

Abi Cowden placed 11th High Individual, winning $400. The team had the highest Team Activity score among all teams in an enormously competitive event. More importantly, the team gained incredible leadership skills during months of preparation and at the event. Their study habits alone has prepared them for college success. Abi, Alexis, Aisling, and Jade connected closely with one another and gained close friendships. The comradery was off-the-charts. They thoroughly enjoyed their experience and had a blast in the months leading up to the event. Their experience will last a lifetime.