Boone Lake Association to ask for clean-up crew funding from Washington, Sullivan counties

(WJHL) – After receiving nearly $10,000 from the Johnson City Commission, the Boone Lake Association is now going before two counties in our region to also ask them for what they describe as “critical funding.”

The Boone Lake Association said they are in desperate need of funding to keep a clean up crew on the lake that works all year long to remove trash and debris.

They plan to ask for around $22,000 from Washington County, and $34,000 from Sullivan County.

“It looks like now the draw down is going to go until 2022, so we would like to see these funds for 4 to 5 years to help us out,” said. “We’ve scrambled to try to find funding from any source because we believe it’s a big safety issue having junk out on the lake.”

Officials with the Boone Lake Association hopes to go before both county commissions within the next month to try to secure the funding for their clean-up crews.

