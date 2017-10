PHENIX CITY, AL (WJHL/ABC) – An east Alabama woman got quite a surprise when she walked out her door. She captured images of a giant hog roaming her neighborhood.

The humongous swine was seen by Angela Rena munching on grass in the front lawn of a home in a subdivision in Phenix City, AL.

The hog appears in the video to be docile and simply hungry. The hog was observed by the woman going to the woods.

Rena posted the images of the hog on her Facebook page. The post has since gone viral.