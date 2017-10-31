UCSO: Man who caused fear in community arrested on several charges; more pending

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A man at the center of a multi-week crime spree that terrorized several communities is now in police custody.

Unicoi County’s Chief Deputy Frank Rogers said they arrested Richard Cody Powers in Erwin Monday after working around the clock for weeks to track him down.

“I’m absolutely relieved that he’s in jail, because like I say, there’s a lot of nights we lost sleep, we were up during the middle of the night trying to find him, searching houses,” Rogers said.

Chief Deputy Rogers said Powers has been the reason so many people in communities across their county have been afraid for weeks now.

“Numerous people that have contacted the sheriff’s office, and the police department too that are genuinely concerned for their safety, they are afraid of this guy, he’s a bad apple,” Rogers said.

Rogers said at this point its fair to estimate that there are multiple victims in cases involving stolen property and burglaries.

“There are dozens of victims that this man has either broke into their car, broke into their house, stole property from, terrorized in some manner or the other,” Rogers said.

Powers currently faces charges including theft, public indecency, possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest.

Chief Deputy Rogers said while he couldn’t go into detail about the investigation, he did say there are more charges pending in this case.

“I can’t get into the specifics of everything that we are investigating but he has used force against individuals…this is not the end of the story with respect to Mr. Powers, you will see additional charges coming down in the weeks to come,” Rogers said.

Richard Cody Powers is being held in jail tonight without bond.

