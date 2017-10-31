Tyler Parsons leaving Johnson City Cardinals

JOHNSON CITY, TN- Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Johnson City Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Tyler Parsons is moving on from the organization after accepting a position with the Lansing Lugnuts of the Midwest League.

Parsons was hired as GM in 2014, and the team has seen an increase in attendance, ticket sales and corporate sales each season. The Cardinals set the organizations single season attendance record in 2016 and again in 2017. The team also set a single game attendance record in 2017 when a record crowd of 3,549 fans attended the game on July 3rd. Parsons was promoted to Vice President/General Manager prior to the 2017 season.

During his time, the Cardinals have enjoyed incredible success on and off the field. The team won Appalachian League Championships in 2014 and 2016, and has given back over $55,000 in charitable giving to the community. The Cardinals have implemented unique promotions such as “Jurassic World Night”, “Wagon Wheel Night”, “Dadbod Night” and “Oregon Trail Gold Rush Night” over the least four years.

Parsons has also directed several renovations at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, including new fencing along the outside of the stadium, an artificial turf infield, 200 person group deck and the construction of a new LED field lighting system. All the upgrades culminated this past season when TVA Credit Union Ballpark was named the Best Rookie Level Ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest.

“Tyler did a great job for us in Johnson City,” stated Chris Allen, President and COO of Boyd Sports. “We are extremely excited for Tyler and his new venture. Tyler has played a huge part in turning the Johnson City Cardinals into one of the premier Rookie League teams in all of baseball. He has proven himself to be a leader in this industry, and the Lansing Lugnuts will be pleased with what they find in the work he will provide for them.”

During his time, the team also enjoyed a successful internship and employee development program. Since 2014, out of 30 interns or full-time staff, 23 currently work in sports, including organizations such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tamp Bay Rays, Jacksonville Jaguars, Asheville Tourists, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Toledo Mud Hens, East Tennessee State University, Middle Tennessee State University, Birmingham Barons and Tennessee Smokies.

“I am very excited for Tyler and this next chapter in his career,” added Jeremy Boler, Vice President of Boyd Sports. “This is a great opportunity for him and it is well deserved. He has done a fantastic job here in Johnson City and I know he will have great success with the Lugnuts.”

A native of Dansville, Michigan and a graduate of Central Michigan University, Parsons began his career in the athletic department at CMU before taking on positions in minor league baseball. He previously worked with the Forest City Owls and Martinsville Mustangs before taking on his role with the Johnson City Cardinals.

“Leaving Johnson City is incredibly bittersweet for me,” added Parsons. “I can’t thank everyone in Johnson City enough. This community treated me like family from day one, and this will always be a place that special to me. I’ve met some amazing people here and to see the positive growth with the Cardinals and entire city has been remarkable. Ultimately I feel like I’ve accomplished some great things with the Cardinals and I was presented with an opportunity in Lansing that was too good to pass up. I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career with an incredible organization like the Lugnuts, and I’m excited to return to my home state of Michigan.”

Parsons was named to the Tri-Cities Business Journal’s 40 Under Forty in 2016 and served on the Board of Directors for the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce and Johnson City CVB. He was the President of the Young Professionals of the Tri-Cities and was a volunteer with numerous organizations including The United Way, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, Challenger League and Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

