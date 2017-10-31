Tuesday Big Game Preview features Greeneville hosting East Ridge

The Tuesday Big Game preview features unbeaten and top ranked Greeneville opening the playoffs against East Ridge out of Chattanooga.

The Pioneers will not come to Burley stadium as a cup cake, they are 7-3 on the year, while the Greene Devils are riding high at 10-0.

Greeneville is coming off a 62-7 victory over Sullivan East in the last game of the year and other than their game against Elizabethon and Dobyns-Bennett the Greene Devils have not really been challenged.

Kick-off for all playoff games is at 7pm.