ETSU: Bucky’s Career Closet seeking donations of professional clothing

JOHNSON CITY – A new non-profit at East Tennessee State University will make it easier for students facing financial hardship to have access to professional attire as they prepare to interview for internship and job opportunities.

Bucky’s Career Closet, located on campus in Nell Dossett Hall, will offer an array of business suits for men and women, as well as accessories such as ties, scarves, belts and footwear.

“We know our students are prepared academically, but we also want to make sure they represent ETSU and themselves with the utmost pride,” said ETSU First Lady Donna Noland, who proposed the idea for Bucky’s Career Closet earlier this year following the success of Bucky’s Food Pantry to help feed students and staff in need.

Organizers are asking the community for donations of new or gently used professional clothing to stock Bucky’s Career Closet. Clothing must be in ready-to-wear condition, clean or dry-cleaned, on hangers. Bags of clothing will not be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at Bucky’s Food Pantry, located at 325 Treasure Lane near the Buc Ridge Apartment Complex. Bucky’s Food Pantry is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A detailed map and directions are available online at http://www.etsu.edu/foodpantry.

In order to receive one free professional outfit from Bucky’s Career Closet, students will be asked to sign a form stating that they are financially unable to purchase appropriate interview clothing. Students will also identify the intended use of the clothing by noting upcoming interviews and employers they will visit.

University Career Services provides students with job-related resources including career exploration and planning, employer research, job search, resume help and interview practice. Until now, the department has been unable to provide financially challenged students with an important aspect of interview preparation – clothing.

“Knowing business etiquette is critical to career success, and that includes being dressed appropriately,” said David Magee, director of University Career Services. “We’ve not had the resources available to ensure students have the opportunity to dress well when they are not able to afford dress clothing and now Bucky’s Career Closet is going to meet that need for ETSU students.”

Bucky’s Career Closet will officially open to students once an adequate amount of inventory is available. It is supported by the Bucky’s Food Pantry board, University Career Services, the College of Business and Technology Career Services, Housing and Residence Life and Facilities Management.

For more information about Bucky’s Career Closet, contact University Career Services at careers@etsu.edu or 423-439-4450. Hours of operation, as well as a detailed list of items accepted for donation is available on the Career Services website at http://www.etsu.edu/students/careers. Bucky’s Food Pantry is also accepting donations of coats and blankets for students and staff in need. For more information, visit http://www.etsu.edu/foodpantry.