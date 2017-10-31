Three charged in burglary investigation of Marion, Va. businesses, churches

MARION, VA (WJHL) – Members of local law enforcement agencies arrested three people for their connection to burglaries at businesses and churches in Marion, Va.

According to a news release, a group of people broke in the businesses and churches for just over a month, and on Oct. 26 Marion Police Department and Smyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus Hunter Moran, 22, Brandon Allen Hutton, 22, and Nicholas Ryan Sheets, 21, following the investigation.

Officers were able to recover electronic and audio-visual equipment, computers, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to the release, the trip are accused for their connection to break-ins at:

Dean’s Bikes on Main Street

Calvary Baptist Church

First Baptist Church

Grace United Methodist Church

Mt. Zion Temple Church

Officers also recovered stolen property from a break-in at South Fork Baptist Church in Smyth County.

Moran, Hutton and Sheets were each charged with breaking and entering and grand larceny, with additional charges pending.

According to the release, additional arrests are also expected.

