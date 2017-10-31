TBI: Man shot, killed by officer in Overton County

WKRN web staff Published:
(Graphic: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An unidentified man was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday night in Overton County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it sent an agent to the scene just before 6:45 p.m.

One subject, a man, reportedly died in the officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.

Further details on the location or circumstances of the shooting have not been released at this time.

The incident in Overton is the second officer-involved shooting in the past seven days. Last Wednesday, a man was shot by authorities in Sumner County.

