Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to host thousands for annual “Trunk or Treat” event

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL)- The Sullivan County Sheirff’s Office is hosting thousands of trick-or-treaters at its annual trunk or treat and haunted house Tuesday night.

Inside the sheriff’s office is transformed into a haunted house. Outside at the trunk or treat, deputies will dress up and pass out candy to kids. The free event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 140 Blountville Bypass.

The sheriff’s office said it has designed as a safe environment for kids to enjoy Halloween. Kristen Quon with SCSO said these events give kids the chance to interact with officers in a fun atmosphere.

Last year’s trunk or treat had over 3,000 visitors

