Sullivan Co. Anti-Drug Coalition receives doses of life-saving overdose reversal drug

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan County organization working to tackle drug abuse in the area now has a brand new tool to fight overdose deaths.

The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition just received their first shipment of Narcan, a crucial overdose reversal drug.

It is a day that the coalition has been awaiting for months, and getting Narcan in their hands, they say, is a game changer to make the drug more accessible to the entire region.

Narcan is part of the uniform now for Sullivan County Sheriff’s officers.

“Pretty much every officer here has two units of Narcan on them at all times,” said SCSO Public Information Officer, Kristen Quon.

Quon said it is a crucial tool to not only help those suffering from an overdose, but also for officers who may come in contact with dangerous drugs.

“Especially with the rise in fentanyl and carfentanyl, that’s an extremely dangerous drug and even a little bit on your skin can kill you,” Quon said. “Anything that we can do to save a life, we want to have.”

The Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition also shares that outlook. They recently received their first shipment of the overdose reversal drug.

“Narcan for your any day average citizen,” said Director of the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, Alice McCaffrey.

They received 204 kits, McCaffrey says, for family and friends of people at risk of an opioid overdose.

Now, McCaffrey says, they’re waiting on their shipment for law enforcement.

“With the overdose problem, particularly fentanyl, that this is necessary to save lives,” McCaffrey said.

It was all made possible thanks to a state grant, bringing widespread training and the distribution of Narcan to the entire region, with the goal of saving lives.

“The overdose rate is continuing to rise and the dangerous drugs are just getting worse all the time,” said McCaffrey. “This is the tool that saves the life.”

If you’re interested in receiving a Narcan kit and want to be trained, head to the Sullivan County Anti-Drug coalition website. Click the link “Naloxone” under the “Prescription Drug Misuse” tab. Here is a link: https://sites.google.com/scadcoalition.org/updated/prescription-drug-misuse/naloxone

