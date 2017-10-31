Retired Preds captain Mike Fisher named grand marshal of Nashville Christmas parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Retired Predators captain Mike Fisher was named the grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas parade.

The announcement was made at the theater at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning. As he made his way to the podium to express his gratitude, Fisher stopped to high-five a few children who were in attendance.

The former hockey captain has spent time at the children’s hospital over the past several years visiting sick children with his teammates.

“It’s an honor to be here and be a part of this,” Fisher said. “Knowing there is a hospital like this in this city makes me proud.”

Fisher also introduced Santa Claus to the audience.

The 64th annual Piedmont Gas Nashville Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The parade will air on News 2 and will also be livestreamed on wkrn.com.