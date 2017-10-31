Niswonger Children’s Hospital hosts seventh-annual Spooky Trail

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Niswonger Children’s Hospital brought trick-or-treating to the kids Tuesday who normally wouldn’t get to celebrate Halloween.

It held its seventh annual Spooky Trail.

There were characters of all kinds from emojis to super heroes, even dogs dressed up!

Different organizations took part by setting up booths and giving away goodies.

The hospital says Halloween is a lot of the kids’ favorite holiday and they didn’t want anyone to feel left out by missing the celebration, which gave these patients a chance to be a kid and forget about their treatments for a little while.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.