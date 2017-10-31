Logano crew chief takes blame for call that cost Keselowski

By Published:
NASCAR Sprint Cup driver Joey Logano straps himself in for the first practice session for Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Friday, Oct. 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Sheppard)

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Joey Logano’s crew chief has taken blame for not pitting Logano with a tire rub. The call may have cost Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski a spot in NASCAR’s championship.

Logano was third with 12 laps remaining in Sunday’s race at Martinsville Speedway when contact with Kyle Busch created a tire rub on Logano’s car. Keselowski was leading and seemed to have the victory in hand, and the win would have earned Keselowski a slot in the season finale championship race.

But Logano was not called in to pit, the tire blew and he spun. It brought out a caution that ultimately led to Keselowski not winning the race.

Crew chief Todd Gordon took responsibility for not bringing in Logano, telling SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday, “I missed the call.”

