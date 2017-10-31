Johnson City couple donates $100K to Niswonger Children’s Hospital; Radiothon kicks off

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Niswonger Children’s Hospital announced a new program Tuesday that will help babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome or NAS.

A Johnson City couple donated enough money to fund the program for up to two years.

Michael and Nancy Christian donated $100,000 to help fund the program called “Families Thrive”.

This donation also goes toward the hospital’s $400,000 goal for its annual radiothon that kicked off Tuesday.

Michael Christian said a few months ago, he was listening to a speech given by Scott Niswonger and a quote he said, “don’t will it away”, stood out to him.

“It stayed in my mind for weeks and I finally decided I’m going to do something meaningful,” Christian said.

He and his wife Nancy decided to donate $100,000 to Niswonger Children’s Hospital to help babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

“I can’t think of a worse way to come into the world and I choke up sometimes when I even try to talk about them, than these poor, poor babies,” he said.

CEO of the hospital, Lisa Carter, says 20% of babies born at Niswonger Children’s Hospital are born with NAS.

So they came up with the program called “Families Thrive” to try to help mothers and babies make it once they leave the hospital.

“It really is going to connect moms with services that they need. It could be rehabilitation services, it could be counseling services, but it’s also to provide that parenting support and that link for the babies to make sure that they’re cared for appropriately once they’re discharged from the hospital,” Carter said.

The Christians’ donation will help fund the new program for a couple of years.

“Will cost about $100,000 to run for two years. We’d like to expand it,” said Anthony Keck, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for MSHA and President of the Mountain States Foundation.

Tuesday’s announcement also kicked off the hospital’s annual radiothon, the biggest fundraiser of the year.

The goal is $400,000 that will be used for multiple programs.

Leaders are hoping this donation will encourage others to take part as well.

“There’s folks who believe in the need, believe in the ability of the children’s hospital to meet that need and so I think it’s just a good sign to everybody who wants to donate that there’s others in the community that see the value,” Keck said.

If you would like to make a donation to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon click here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.