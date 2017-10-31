JCPD: Elizabethton man wanted by U.S. Marshals on weapons charge arrested

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested an Elizabethton man who was wanted for being a fugitive from justice.

According to a JCPD news release, Jason Kelley, 37, was charged with being a fugitive from justice following a stolen auto investigation in the parking lot of Quality Inn, 1900 S. Roan St.

Kelley reportedly was inside a stolen vehicle and a warrant check showed he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service in reference to a weapons charges.

According to the release, Kelley was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held without bond pending pickup by U.S. Marshals.

Kelley was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

