Eastman holds 7th annual Career Expo for area high school students

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – High schools students from around the region got a dose of reality Tuesday at an even in Kingsport.

More than 1,700 11th grade students took part in the 7th annual Career Expo held at Eastman.

Students got to discuss career options with representatives from area businesses concerning their career, such as banking, insurance, child care and health care costs.

As part of the expo, students were given a real life scenario to help them understand what they may experience.

“I was a dental hygenist,” one student told us. “I made about $65,000, which is good for me. But I had a husband that didn’t have a job, so I had to manage my money enough to support me as well as him.”

A mobile classroom designed to help educate both students and teachers on STEM-related concepts and courses.

Sixteen high schools took part in this year’s expo.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.