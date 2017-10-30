Wise County task force seeks to end elder abuse with new legislation

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Experts say seniors make up the fastest-growing segment of the population in southwest Virginia. But some say as the population grows so does the number of crimes and scams targeting them.

A task force of law enforcement officers, legislators, attorneys, adult protective service workers, victim advocates, health workers and others gathered Monday to discuss steps to bring the spotlight on elder abuse.

Officials say many in the community are concerned about the treatment of the elderly and vulnerable adults.

“We have already seen a significant increase in the number of referrals of these cases to law enforcement and prosecutions since forming our task force,” said Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

The collaborative effort, started by Slemp earlier this year, aims to combat and prevent abuse and financial exploitation of seniors and vulnerable adults.

According to Slemp, at Monday’s meeting, the Task Force developed a plan to make sure such cases are given high priority – from an investigation by adult protective services. to law enforcement, to prosecution in court. Slemp also noted the task force voted to recommend five changed to the existing law.

Provisions to criminalized an agent’s use of power of attorney for personal gain

A requirement of two witnesses signatures on a power of attorney

The creation of a hearsay exception for senior’s testimony in cases of abuse or neglect

A measure to prohibit unlicensed home health care workers from accepting gives or money from patients in excess of a $100 per year.

A proposal to require other Commonwealth’s attorneys across the state to hold multidisciplinary team meetings like the task force created in Wise to address senior abuse and neglect cases.

Delegate Terry Kilgore, a member of the task force, said, “Our current law has several loopholes that make it possible for dishonest individuals to take advantage of our seniors. The proposals discussed today are simple and common-sense solutions that will make a difference. I am committed to making sure the General Assembly takes a look at this important issue next session.”

The Department of Social Services says elder abuse affects about five million people each year, but as few as one in 24 cases of elder abuse is reported — and roughly half of people with dementia are abused or neglected by caregivers.

The Wise County task force plans to meet regularly next year to address specific cases of elder abuse and exploitation. And it hopes to seek state and federal grants to help educate the community on ways to protect seniors.