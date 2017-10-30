Wellmont/MSHA hospital merger approved in Virginia

SOUTHWEST, VA. (WJHL) – A long sought after merger by leadership at Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance has been formally approved by the Virginia Department of Health commissioner.

Wellmont and MSHA got approval to merge in Tennessee earlier this year. This past Friday, VDH announced that staff recommended the merger be approved with conditions. Monday, the commissioner approved the application for the merger. Below is a statement from the VDH website.

“On October 27, 2017 VDH staff recommended to the Commissioner that the application for cooperative agreement be approved with conditions. On October 30, 2017 the Commissioner issued an Order approving the application for cooperative agreement with conditions. The cooperative agreement among hospitals and health systems should foster improvements in the quality of health care, moderate increases in cost, improve access to needed services, and enhance the likelihood that smaller hospitals in the region would remain open in beneficial service to their communities.”

Once the new health system is formed it will be known as Ballad Health.

WJHL reached out to both hospital CEOs, Alan Levine of MSHA and Bart Hove of Wellmont, and received a statement via email from a MSHA spokesperson, which follows below in it’s entirety:

“We have received notice of the decision of the Commissioner of Health in Virginia, and we are reviewing it. We are grateful for the diligence demonstrated by the Commissioner and her staff, and the staff of the Virginia Attorney General’s office. The Commissioner personally took the time to evaluate our proposed merger and to understand the reasons why the benefits of the proposed merger outweigh the other options. We believe the Commissioner is committed to ensuring that the people of Southwest Virginia will be well served. We also applaud the Southwest Virginia Health Authority and its highly qualified consultants for their role in evaluating the benefits of the proposed merger as well as the improvements that were made to our commitments based on the Authority’s input. We look forward to working with the commonwealth and the Authority to address the health care challenges of our region. We also appreciate the role the FTC plays in protecting the public, and we believe the concerns voiced by the FTC were considered both by the Authority and the Commissioner, both of which have acted in accordance with federal law. We are now intensely focused on the operational integration of the two systems and plan to close in the next few months.”

The Federal Trade Commission had opposed the merger, citing a lack of details on how the merger would specifically benefit people in this region. Another sticking point with the FTC was a lack of competition that a merger would create. WJHL was told Monday that the FTC had no comment following the Virginia health commissioner decision.

