WCSO: Jonesborough man arrested on vehicular homicide, assault charges out of Greene Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office captured a man wanted on several charges in Greene County.

Cornelio Ortiz of Jonesborough now faces vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and DUI charges stemming from a wreck that happened in April.

These are scenes from that crash in which investigators said Ortiz was involved.

It shut down Interstate 81 near mile marker 18 for hours.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Ortiz was driving when his car veered off the side of the road, hit a guardrail and then hit a tanker.

The tanker tried to swerve in order to avoid hitting Ortiz, but ended up flipping onto its side.

An initial THP report showed Ortiz had a 24-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child in the car at the time of the crash.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins confirmed Ortiz is currently being held in Washington County.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.