VSP investigating fatal Tazewell Co. crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460, west of Route 719, around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a VSP news release, a 2012 Ford F-150 truck was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the left side of the highway and hit a guardrail.

The truck then went back in the road and ran off the left side of the highway a second time before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The driver of the truck — Timothy W. Tolliver, 60, of Pounding Mill, Va. — reportedly died at the scene. Tolliver was wearing a seat belt.

According to VSP, they are investigating whether or not Tolliver experienced a medical emergency, which could have been a factor in the crash.

