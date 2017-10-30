Vols prepare for homecoming game against Southern Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Volunteers are recovering from their loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The team will play Southern Mississippi on Saturday in Neyland for homecoming.

The Vols lost to the Wildcats, 29-26. In the last seconds, the Vols tried to answer the touchdown with a Hail Mary, but came up short when quarterback Jarrett Guarantano hit Jeff George with a pass at the 5-yard line.

Even though many fans are calling for the firing of Coach Jones, the head coach says he was the support of Athletics Director John Currie.

Butch says there were multiple factors that went into Guarantano replacing Dormady at QB, not just Dormady’s shoulder injury. #Vols — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) October 30, 2017

“Nothing has changed at all,” said Jones.

He went on to say, “There’s been a ton of people who have been supportive. I understand everybody being upset and if I was a fan, I would be upset too.”

Related: UT Homecoming Parade to return to Cumberland Avenue after 30 years

John Kelly and Will Ignont will return to practice this week after being suspended for a drug citation.

Butch confirms John Kelly and Will Ignont will return to practice this week. That doesn’t mean they’re cleared to play yet though. #Vols — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) October 30, 2017

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles recently lost to the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 30-12. The team is No. 2 in Conference USA’s west division.

Josh Smith will miss the game due to an ankle injury. The coach believes this will be an important game for Evan Berry.

“This will be a big week for him,” said Jones. “We anticipate him getting more and more repetitions this week.”

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

See also Vols fall to Kentucky after Hail Mary comes up short