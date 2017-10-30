Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys’ Elliott

By Published:
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskinsin Landover, Md., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By TOM HAYS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal judge has cleared the way for the NFL to enforce a six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Monday denied the request for a preliminary injunction from players’ union attorneys working for Elliott.

It’s the second time a federal ruling has overturned a reprieve that kept Elliott on the field, and likely will lead to another effort by for Elliott’s legal team to pursue other remedies.

Elliott attended the roughly two-hour hearing in New York on Monday, a day after rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 33-19 win at Washington.

