PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Pigeon Forge will be honoring first responders who served during the Sevier County wildfires.

First responders will meet at Pigeon Forge’s Patriot Park as the first anniversary of the Nov. 2016 wildfires approaches.

More than 300 first responders from 64 fire stations across the state will be at the ceremony.

The ceremony is at 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.