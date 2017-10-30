Chronically absent teachers, a growing trend at schools across Northeast Tennessee

(WJHL) – By law, if a child misses more than a certain number of days of school without a good reason, a parent can go to jail.

But did you know that teacher absences are tracked by the federal government as well?

We started digging into the number of teachers in the Tri-Cities listed a chronically absent and learned that in some school systems in our area more than a third of teachers are considered “chronically absent” by the U.S. Department of Education.

Amanda Wright has been teaching for about 20 years and currently teaches 8th grade math at Chuckey-Doak Middle School in Greene County. Wright was recently recognized for having good teacher attendance, which is a trend school leaders hope spreads across the entire system.

When we asked Greene County Director of Schools David McClain if there was a problem with chronically absent teachers in his district, he said, “We do have some of that.”

McClain told us they have closely monitored teacher attendance within the last year.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, teachers are considered chronically absent if they miss 10 or more days of class time in one school year. The most recent data reported from the 2013-14 school year shows 25 percent of teachers were considered chronically absent in Greene County Schools.

McClain said the numbers were better last year, showing 23 percent of teachers were considered chronically absent. But he said they want that number even lower.

“May there be some abuse? Yeah, there may be some and certainly we’ve put some letters in personnel files,” McClain said. “We have done that with some and tried to look at that, and I promise you we have been tracking teacher attendance pretty heavily for the last year in Greene County Schools.”

Administrators in Greene County have teacher attendance competitions each month within the school system as a way to encourage teachers to not miss days.

And as for the other school systems?

Federal data from 2013 shows Sullivan County with 14 percent of teachers who were considered chronically absent, Carter County with seven percent, Elizabethton City Schools with four percent, Kingsport City Schools with seven percent and Johnson City Schools with 19 percent.

Washington County Schools had the highest percentage for the 2013-14 school year with 36 percent of teachers considered chronically absent.

We asked those same school systems to provide us with teacher absences for the 2015-16 school year, and Kingsport City Schools reported 32 percent of teachers considered chronically absent, while Carter County and Johnson City Schools reported 26 percent.

“There is a big difference between a teacher missing because of illness that was a long-term illness or surgery,” Johnson City Director of Schools Dr. Steve Barnett said. “I wouldn’t really call that a chronically absent person.”

Even if a teacher is out due to maternity or medical leave, that teacher is still considered chronically absent.

Barnett said if teachers don’t have an appropriate excuse there is no substitute for missing valuable class time.

“There is only 180 days with students, that we have contact with students, in a school year,” he said. “Every day is important.”

Back at Chuckey-Doak, Wright is making every day in the classroom count, ensuring her students get the best education possible.

We did request updated information for all of the school systems, including Washington County, Sullivan County and Elizabethton City Schools.

Right now, Elizabethton City Schools are in the process of moving to a system where they can effectively track teacher absences.

To see federal teacher absence numbers from your child’s school, click here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.