Barbie’s world shaken by Toys R Us bankruptcy

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014, file photo, Disney Frozen Feature Fashion Dolls are displayed at the Mattel booth, Friday, at the American International Toy Fair in New York. "Frozen" prodcer Peter Del Vecho told Entertainment Weekly for a story published online March 29, 2017, that the original version of the film was more in line with the Hans Christian Andersen tale on which it’s based. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)


NEW YORK (AP) – There’s some trouble in toyland, and companies are blaming Toys R Us.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars, reported disappointing third-quarter results late Thursday and said it was hurt by Toys R Us’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last month. Hasbro, the maker of My Little Pony and Monopoly, had also blamed weak results on the Toys R Us situation.

Both companies said they temporarily slowed shipments to Toys R Us ahead of its bankruptcy. Both said they are working with the retailer to get their toys on its shelves during the holiday season.

Toys R Us had said it planned to work with suppliers and would keep its 1,600 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores open. It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s