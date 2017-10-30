Barbie’s world shaken by Toys R Us bankruptcy



NEW YORK (AP) – There’s some trouble in toyland, and companies are blaming Toys R Us.

Mattel, the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars, reported disappointing third-quarter results late Thursday and said it was hurt by Toys R Us’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last month. Hasbro, the maker of My Little Pony and Monopoly, had also blamed weak results on the Toys R Us situation.

Both companies said they temporarily slowed shipments to Toys R Us ahead of its bankruptcy. Both said they are working with the retailer to get their toys on its shelves during the holiday season.

Toys R Us had said it planned to work with suppliers and would keep its 1,600 Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores open. It didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

