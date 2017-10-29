Wintry Mix Today Across The Tri-Cities And Freeze Warning In Place Tonight!

Several places in our area saw some wintry mix and even a few snowflakes today! Take a look at these photos!

This is of Limestone Cove, submitted by viewer Amy Tipton! What a beautiful shot!

The two pictures above are of Sam’s Gap. Top is from the Madison side and bottom from the Unicoi side! Definitely a light snow coating! Thanks to Patty Kennedy Johnson!

I also received several reports of snow in Wise, Virginia. Here is a look at the webcam at UVA Wise this afternoon! You can see a light coating there as well!

And chilly temperatures are in the forecast for the entire Tri-Cities area tonight! Most places will be below freezing! If there is some leftover moisture, a few more flakes can’t be ruled out. Widespread frost is likely tonight into tomorrow morning.

There is also a Freeze Warning in effect for all the counties shaded in purple beginning tonight at midnight through 10 am tomorrow!

Have weather pictures? Send them to use at pix@wjhl.com! Include your name and where the photo was taken!