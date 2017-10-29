Two people transported to hospital after SUV rolls into sinking creek

JOHNSON CITY,TN (WJHL)- Two people were transported to the hospital Sunday after skidding into sinking creek just off of the Elizabethton Highway.

THP Troopers and other local rescue personnel responded to the incident on the Elizabethton Highway, not far from Sinking Creek Baptist Church.

Trooper Greg Marlowe with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said initial reports show the driver of the SUV applied his breaks to avoid rear-ending another vehicle.

Because of the wet roadways, Trooper Marlowe said the driver skidded, veered off the road, and rolled into sinking creek.

“With the wet roadways, that and additional, probably speed is too fast for the conditions on the roadways,” Marlowe said.

According to THP officials, the two people inside the SUV at the time of the crash were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with minor injuries.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.