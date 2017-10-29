Two people transported to hospital after SUV rolls into sinking creek

By and Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY,TN (WJHL)- Two people were transported to the hospital Sunday after skidding into sinking creek just off of the Elizabethton Highway.

THP Troopers and other local rescue personnel responded to the incident on the Elizabethton Highway, not far from Sinking Creek Baptist Church.

Trooper Greg Marlowe with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said initial reports show the driver of the SUV applied his breaks to avoid rear-ending another vehicle.

Because of the wet roadways, Trooper Marlowe said the driver skidded, veered off the road, and rolled into sinking creek.

“With the wet roadways, that and additional, probably speed is too fast for the conditions on the roadways,” Marlowe said.

According to THP officials, the two people inside the SUV at the time of the crash were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center with minor injuries.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s