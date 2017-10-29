Teal Pumpkin Project helps children with food allergies trick-or-treat safely

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Halloween can be a tricky time for children with food allergies. 1/13 children has a food allergy and the most common allergens are nuts, eggs, milk, wheat and soy.

Many of those with life threatening allergies can’t enjoy traditional Halloween treats.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is working to make the holiday fun for all children.

It’s simple, if you are willing to give out non-food items, like inexpensive toys, place a teal-painted pumpkin or free sign at your front door. That way, children with food allergies know that home has safe options available.

You can look up homes/businesses participating, or add yours to the list here.