Sweetwater gets $1.5 million boost during August eclipse

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

SWEETWATER, TN (WATE) – The eclipse brought a $1.5 million dollar boost in sales in Sweetwater during the month of August.

Jessica Morgan,recorder for the city Sweetwater, says they had an additional $42,000 in local Option Sales Tax in August 2017 compared to last August. Which is a total of $1,500,000 in gross sales from merchants to customers.

The city of Sweetwater also grossed $93,000 in merchandising and parking sales, the cost to host the event totaling $74,000. That means the city has made a $19,000 profit from merchandising alone.

