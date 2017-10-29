Numerous events set to mark 5 years since Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (AP) – It’s been five years since Superstorm Sandy devastated the nation’s most populous area.

As survivors, elected officials and others gather in communities across New York and New Jersey to review the recovery and discuss what still needs to be done, another strong storm system is expected to hit the region. Officials predict it will bring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds Sunday.

Sandy was blamed for at least 182 deaths in the U.S. and Caribbean and more than $71 billion in damage in this country alone.

Rallies will be held by those hoping Sandy fades in the national psyche, especially in light of the recent spate of storms in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

Events include rallies by local activists, and press conferences by elected officials.

