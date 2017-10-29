NSU freshman, football player shot and killed in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –A Norfolk State freshman and defensive lineman for the school’s football team was killed Friday night in Norfolk.

Dispatchers received a report around 6:00 p.m. for gunshots heard in the area.

Officers went to the scene and found 19 year-old Nicolas Ackies inside a Hayes Street apartment who had been shot, according to police. Norfolk Fire-Rescue medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

A neighbor who lives in the building, but wasn’t there at the time of the man’s death, said several families with children live there. Another neighbor reported hearing two gunshots.

Police have identified Jaquan Anderson, 22, as the suspect.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He remains in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

The victim, Nicholas Ackies was a freshman criminal justice major at Norfolk State University, according to a release sent out by the school. He was a defensive lineman for the NSU Football team.

NSU Athletics Director Marty L. Miller expressed his condolences regarding the loss of Ackies:

“This is such a tragic situation. Our prayers are with Nick’s family during this very difficult time,” Miller said. “He will be dearly missed by the entire Norfolk State University family.”

The NSU Football team held a moment of silence to honor Ackies before today’s Homecoming game against Savannah State University.

“I’ve got a locker room full of guys who are disappointed,” NSU coach Latrell Scott said afterwards.

In a press conference after the game, coach Scott talked about the freshman defensive lineman.

“(Nick Ackie) was a great young man, his mother did a tremendous job raising him,” he said. “He was a guy that we loved having on our team.”

The NSU Office of Student Affairs will update the campus community when funeral arrangements have been finalized.

The Counseling Center staff is available to provide counseling services for students, faculty and staff affected by this tragedy.

