Kelsea Ballerini returns home for Knoxville homecoming concert

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- A free concert held where it all began for country star, Kelsea Ballerini.

The Central High School gym transformed for 1,000 lucky fans — who got their tickets through the Tennessee Snapchat account– all free.

“We woke up at like 5 a.m. and me and my best friend drove and listened to Kelsea on the way…” said Shannon Hott, a fan that traveled to Knoxville from Virginia just for the show.

Hott traveled with a group of friends — they say, they all met because of Kelsea’s music.

“Every single one of them I’ve met through a concert… a Kelsea concert specifically.” said Eddie Schaechterle, a fan.

This group arrived to Central High School at noon for the 8 p.m. show. They weren’t alone, fans from East Tennessee to states like Virginia and New York traveling hours for the homecoming show.

“We were both trying to get them at the same time. Was it hard? No. we got them through Snapchat.” said one fan in line.

The concert is part of the Soundtrack of America Made in Tennessee campaign. In a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Tourism, the shows highlight artists within the state — as well as locations that are unique to Tennessee.

For Ballerini, coming home to Knoxville was part of the fun. Fans said they’ve been following the Tennessee Snapchat for weeks. Learning some of Kelsea’s favorite local spots, like Rita’s Bakery.

Kelsea Ballerini’s sophomore album “Unapologetically” is due out November 3rd.