GSMNP identifies victims in deadly motorcycle crash in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A Knoxville man is dead and another injured Friday night following a motorcycle crash on Newfound Gap road in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Jerome Runnion, 71, was killed during the crash. His wife, Kathleen Runnion, 71, was transported to UT Medical Center.

Park rangers responded to the call just after 2 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling north when it crossed over the center line striking a vehicle and then a rock retaining wall.

Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle and tumbled down the near vertical embankment, falling about 40 yards.

Several emergency crews responded to the scene. A technical rope rescue hoisted the patients to the roadway.

The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.