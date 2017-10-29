ETSU hosts Zombie Run to benefit physical therapy research

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Things got a little spooky Saturday morning at ETSU, but it was all for a good cause.

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Physical Therapy hosted its annual 3K Zombie Run.

Each runner was given flags to wear during the race while zombies hidden throughout the course tried to steal them.

Those that made it to the finish line with at least one of their flags were “team human.”

The spooky fun all benefits a good cause – proceeds support physical therapy research.

“They aren’t working as PTs in clinics, they are working in labs and they are doing real research on real people learning what works the absolute best to get our patients better as fast as they possible can,” said organizer Catie Cox.

Organizers say about 50 people participated in Saturday’s race.

