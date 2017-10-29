ETSU baseball team invited fans to special Halloween game

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – ETSU baseball players got in to the holiday spirit Saturday morning.

The team suited up in their Halloween costumes to play a special game.

Players told us their coach came up with the idea to get the community involved and share some Halloween fun with fans of all ages, especially the kids.

“We wanted to reach out to the community and hopefully get some kids down here and give them candy, interact with them and let them run the bases. And let them get to know us and us get to know them type of thing,” said baseball player Ethan Rice.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.