ETSU baseball team invited fans to special Halloween game

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – ETSU baseball players got in to the holiday spirit Saturday morning.

The team suited up in their Halloween costumes to play a special game.

Players told us their coach came up with the idea to get the community involved and share some Halloween fun with fans of all ages, especially the kids.

“We wanted to reach out to the community and hopefully get some kids down here and give them candy, interact with them and let them run the bases. And let them get to know us and us get to know them type of thing,” said baseball player Ethan Rice.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s