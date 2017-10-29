Doctors prepare for deep dive into Las Vegas shooter’s brain

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, drapes billow out of broken windows at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, following a deadly shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas. Two hotel employees had called for help and reported that gunman Stephen Paddock sprayed a hallway with bullets, striking an unarmed security guard in the leg, several minutes before Paddock opened fire from the resort on a crowd below at a musical performance, killing dozens of people and injuring hundreds. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Scientists are preparing to do a microscopic study of the Las Vegas gunman’s brain, but experts say whatever they may find likely won’t be what led him to kill 58 people.

Las Vegas authorities say Stephen Paddock’s brain is being sent to Stanford University for a months-long examination after a visual inspection during an autopsy found no abnormalities.

Doctors will perform multiple forensic analyses, including an exam of the 64-year-old’s brain tissue to find any possible neurological problems.

If a disease is found, experts say it would be false science to conclude it caused or perhaps even contributed to the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Such studies are not standard practice, but Brian Peterson, president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, said they are common in high-profile cases such as Paddock’s, where so much is riding on the results that all forensic options must be exhausted.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s