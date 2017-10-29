$275 to repair iPhone X screen

By Aja Seldon, KRON Published:
CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple is holding their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they are expected to unveil a new iPhone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Those who decided to spring for Apple’s fancy new iPhone X, be sure to invest in a case and a screen protector.

Repairs are going to cost more than they did for previous versions of the iPhone.

According to Apple’s website, fixing a broken screen on the iPhone X will set you back $275, nearly $100 more than an iPhone 8 repair.

That price could be lower if you purchase Apple-Care, which is the extended warranty program.

There are some new changes in effect for Apple-Care customers. The warranty will now only cover two instances of accidental damage. The third time will raise repair costs significantly.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s