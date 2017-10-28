Tigers claw past Emory & Henry

EMORY, VA- The Hampden-Sydney College Football Team (5-3, 3-1 ODAC) picked up a 38-30 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win against Emory & Henry College (2-6, 1-4 ODAC) Saturday at Fred Selfe Stadium. The contest served as Senior Day for the Wasps, who honored their 10 seniors competing in their final home game prior to kickoff.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Hampden-Sydney 38, Emory & Henry 30

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia – Nicewonder Field at Fred Selfe Stadium

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (2-6, 1-4 ODAC); Hampden-Sydney (5-3, 1-3 ODAC)

How It Happened

– The Tigers got on the board just 14 seconds into the game, as Griffin Davis intercepted the Wasps’ first play from scrimmage and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Alec Cobb hit Cam Johnson for the two-point conversion.

– Emory & Henry took a 10-8 lead midway through the opening period thanks to a 30-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Matt Seals (Rogersville, Tenn.) and a 95-yard interception return by junior defensive lineman Josh Fleenor (Christiansburg, Va.).

– HSC scored the next 21 point to go up 29-10 with 2:54 to play before the intermission. Cobb hit Major Morgan for touchdown passes of seven and 53 yards while Mike DeMasi ran one in from 32 yards out.

– E&H got a score back before the half on a 36-yard catch by junior wideout Jesse Santiago(Yorktown, Va.) from senior quarterback Kevin Saxton (Monroe, N.C.) for the 29-16 score.

– Coming out of the break, Saxton and Santiago linked up again, this time with a two-yard catch, trimming the margin to 29-23.

– Cobb answered back for the Tigers, finding Cam Johnson for a 28-yard touchdown pass late in the third for a 35-23 lead.

– Emory & Henry closed the gap to five with a 24-yard touchdown catch on a route down the right side of the field by senior running back Isaiah Rodgers (Canton, Ga.) from Saxton.

– The Tigers made it an eight-point game on a 25-yard field goal by Steven Hall, which would be enough to seal the 38-30 win.

