Shelbyville police out and roadblocks up in preparation for rally

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Even before the sun could rise over Shelbyville police were out and the barriers up.

White Nationalists are preparing to march in the small town Saturday with a rally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Shelbyville prepared for nearly a month.

The main focus Saturday was to keep the peace. Many of the residents putting up signs denouncing hate and a “Boo to Hate” campaign displayed in many store windows..

Some roads will be shut down for a number of hours Saturday morning including portions of Lane Parkway from West Lane to North Main Street and North Cannon Blvd from Main Street t o West Holland.

No weapons will be allowed in the rally area and all people entering the area are subject to a search.

Once the rally concludes in Shelbyville it is scheduled to move to Murfreesboro.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this developing story on air and online.