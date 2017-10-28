Pedestrian killed after running into traffic on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by an ambulance on Interstate 40 East near the Strawberry Plains exit.

Authorities say officers arrived at the scene near mile marker 399 around 10:30 Friday night to find that a person ran directly in front of traffic and was struck by a Sullivan County ambulance, returning from taking a patient to Knoxville. The victim was then hit by two other vehicles and died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

I-40 East was closed for some time while authorities investigated.

Authorities won’t release the person’s name until next-of-kin is notified and say their investigation into the death is ongoing.