No three-peat: Greeneville falls to White House in ‘AA’ championship

MURFREESBORO, TN- Greeneville’s dream of a three-peat would not come to fruition on Saturday, falling to White House 1-0 in the Class ‘AA’ state championship.

White House scored the game’s lone goal in the second half.

“We had our opportunities but we just couldn’t find the back of the net today,” said Greeneville head coach John Eiskamp. “They should be very proud of what they’ve accomplished. We talked with the seniors about that after the game, but their hearts are broken. They really wanted a three-peat, but they’ve built this program for what it is today.”